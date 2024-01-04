The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-7) will try to end a three-game road losing streak at the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (4-6) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hawaii Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: Spectrum Hawaii OC16

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Scoring Comparison

  • The Roadrunners put up only 1.2 more points per game (60.1) than the Rainbow Wahine give up to opponents (58.9).
  • CSU Bakersfield has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 58.9 points.
  • Hawaii's record is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 60.1 points.
  • The 52.4 points per game the Rainbow Wahine put up are 17.1 fewer points than the Roadrunners allow (69.5).
  • When CSU Bakersfield allows fewer than 52.4 points, it is 2-0.
  • The Rainbow Wahine shoot 34.1% from the field, 9.2% lower than the Roadrunners allow defensively.
  • The Roadrunners make 36.0% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% less than the Rainbow Wahine's defensive field-goal percentage.

Hawaii Leaders

  • Brooklyn Rewers: 7.6 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
  • Imani Perez: 8.9 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)
  • Daejah Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 27.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)
  • Lily Wahinekapu: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.5 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
  • Meilani McBee: 7.7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawaii Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 San Jose State W 73-47 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/21/2023 @ UCLA L 85-46 Pauley Pavilion
12/30/2023 @ CSU Fullerton W 59-49 Titan Gym
1/4/2024 CSU Bakersfield - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/7/2024 CSU Northridge - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/11/2024 @ UC Irvine - Bren Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.