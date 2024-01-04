How to Watch the Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:06 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-7) will try to end a three-game road losing streak at the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (4-6) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Hawaii Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: Spectrum Hawaii OC16
Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Scoring Comparison
- The Roadrunners put up only 1.2 more points per game (60.1) than the Rainbow Wahine give up to opponents (58.9).
- CSU Bakersfield has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 58.9 points.
- Hawaii's record is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 60.1 points.
- The 52.4 points per game the Rainbow Wahine put up are 17.1 fewer points than the Roadrunners allow (69.5).
- When CSU Bakersfield allows fewer than 52.4 points, it is 2-0.
- The Rainbow Wahine shoot 34.1% from the field, 9.2% lower than the Roadrunners allow defensively.
- The Roadrunners make 36.0% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% less than the Rainbow Wahine's defensive field-goal percentage.
Hawaii Leaders
- Brooklyn Rewers: 7.6 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
- Imani Perez: 8.9 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)
- Daejah Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 27.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)
- Lily Wahinekapu: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.5 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
- Meilani McBee: 7.7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)
Hawaii Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|San Jose State
|W 73-47
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/21/2023
|@ UCLA
|L 85-46
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|@ CSU Fullerton
|W 59-49
|Titan Gym
|1/4/2024
|CSU Bakersfield
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/7/2024
|CSU Northridge
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/11/2024
|@ UC Irvine
|-
|Bren Events Center
