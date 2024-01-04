The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-7) will try to end a three-game road losing streak at the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (4-6) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hawaii Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: Spectrum Hawaii OC16

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners put up only 1.2 more points per game (60.1) than the Rainbow Wahine give up to opponents (58.9).

CSU Bakersfield has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 58.9 points.

Hawaii's record is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 60.1 points.

The 52.4 points per game the Rainbow Wahine put up are 17.1 fewer points than the Roadrunners allow (69.5).

When CSU Bakersfield allows fewer than 52.4 points, it is 2-0.

The Rainbow Wahine shoot 34.1% from the field, 9.2% lower than the Roadrunners allow defensively.

The Roadrunners make 36.0% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% less than the Rainbow Wahine's defensive field-goal percentage.

Hawaii Leaders

Brooklyn Rewers: 7.6 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

7.6 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Imani Perez: 8.9 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

8.9 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20) Daejah Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 27.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 27.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28) Lily Wahinekapu: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.5 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.5 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Meilani McBee: 7.7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawaii Schedule