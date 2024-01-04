The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-5, 0-1 Big West) are 5.5-point favorites as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-8, 0-2 Big West) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Icardo Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 130.5.

Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bakersfield, California

Bakersfield, California Venue: Icardo Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawaii -5.5 130.5

Hawaii Betting Records & Stats

Hawaii's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 130.5 points seven times.

The average point total in Hawaii's outings this year is 139.3, 8.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Rainbow Warriors are only 2-7-0 against the spread this season.

CSU Bakersfield has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record this season compared to the 2-7-0 mark of Hawaii.

Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawaii 7 77.8% 73.2 142.8 66.2 136.9 139.5 CSU Bakersfield 9 81.8% 69.6 142.8 70.7 136.9 137.8

Additional Hawaii Insights & Trends

Hawaii won nine games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

The Rainbow Warriors average 73.2 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 70.7 the Roadrunners allow.

When Hawaii totals more than 70.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawaii 2-7-0 2-3 5-4-0 CSU Bakersfield 4-6-0 2-4 8-3-0

Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Hawaii CSU Bakersfield 12-5 Home Record 6-8 6-4 Away Record 3-12 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.5 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

