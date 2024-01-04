The Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (3-6) face the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-6) in a matchup of Big West teams at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Hawaii Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawaii Players to Watch

Brooklyn Rewers: 8.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Daejah Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Imani Perez: 9.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Lily Wahinekapu: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Meilani McBee: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

Jordan Olivares: 12.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Shaunae Brown: 15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Sophie Tougas: 6.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Amourie Porter: 6.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Cassidy Johnson: 5.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.