Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (3-6) face the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-6) in a matchup of Big West teams at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
Hawaii Players to Watch
- Brooklyn Rewers: 8.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Daejah Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Imani Perez: 9.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Lily Wahinekapu: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Meilani McBee: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch
- Jordan Olivares: 12.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shaunae Brown: 15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sophie Tougas: 6.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Amourie Porter: 6.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cassidy Johnson: 5.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
