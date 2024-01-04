Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield January 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-2, 0-0 Big West) play a fellow Big West team, the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-6, 0-0 Big West), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Icardo Center. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Hawaii Players to Watch
- Noel Coleman: 16.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bernardo da Silva: 10.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Justin McKoy: 10.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- JoVon McClanahan: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Juan Munoz: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch
- Kaleb Higgins: 18.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Modestas Kancleris: 6.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Marvin McGhee: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ugnius Jarusevicius: 8.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Fidelis Okereke: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison
|CSU Bakersfield Rank
|CSU Bakersfield AVG
|Hawaii AVG
|Hawaii Rank
|264th
|71.4
|Points Scored
|77.1
|125th
|153rd
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|65.9
|68th
|231st
|35.5
|Rebounds
|35.8
|221st
|72nd
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|306th
|353rd
|4.5
|3pt Made
|8.6
|84th
|324th
|11.1
|Assists
|14.1
|143rd
|73rd
|10.5
|Turnovers
|11.4
|144th
