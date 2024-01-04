The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-2, 0-0 Big West) play a fellow Big West team, the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-6, 0-0 Big West), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Icardo Center. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

Hawaii Players to Watch

Noel Coleman: 16.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Bernardo da Silva: 10.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Justin McKoy: 10.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK JoVon McClanahan: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Juan Munoz: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

Kaleb Higgins: 18.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Modestas Kancleris: 6.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Marvin McGhee: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Ugnius Jarusevicius: 8.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Fidelis Okereke: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison

CSU Bakersfield Rank CSU Bakersfield AVG Hawaii AVG Hawaii Rank 264th 71.4 Points Scored 77.1 125th 153rd 69.8 Points Allowed 65.9 68th 231st 35.5 Rebounds 35.8 221st 72nd 10.7 Off. Rebounds 7.3 306th 353rd 4.5 3pt Made 8.6 84th 324th 11.1 Assists 14.1 143rd 73rd 10.5 Turnovers 11.4 144th

