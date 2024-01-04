Thursday's game features the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (4-6) and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-7) squaring off at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-52 win for heavily favored Hawaii according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 11:00 PM ET on January 4.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Rainbow Wahine secured a 59-49 victory over CSU Fullerton.

Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 69, CSU Bakersfield 52

Hawaii Schedule Analysis

When the Rainbow Wahine defeated the Idaho State Bengals, who are ranked No. 197 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 58-46, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Rainbow Wahine are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most losses.

Hawaii 2023-24 Best Wins

58-46 at home over Idaho State (No. 197) on November 25

65-51 at home over San Francisco (No. 198) on November 17

59-49 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 202) on December 30

73-47 at home over San Jose State (No. 224) on December 3

Hawaii Leaders

Brooklyn Rewers: 7.6 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

7.6 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Imani Perez: 8.9 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

8.9 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20) Daejah Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 27.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 27.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28) Lily Wahinekapu: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.5 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.5 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Meilani McBee: 7.7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)

Hawaii Performance Insights

The Rainbow Wahine's -65 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 52.4 points per game (343rd in college basketball) while allowing 58.9 per outing (79th in college basketball).

The Rainbow Wahine are posting 54.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 49.0 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Hawaii is surrendering 51.0 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 70.8.

