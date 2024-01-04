The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-5, 0-1 Big West) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-8, 0-2 Big West) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Icardo Center. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hawaii Stats Insights

  • This season, the Rainbow Warriors have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents have hit.
  • In games Hawaii shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
  • The Rainbow Warriors are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Roadrunners sit at 253rd.
  • The 73.2 points per game the Rainbow Warriors put up are just 2.5 more points than the Roadrunners give up (70.7).
  • Hawaii has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 70.7 points.

Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Hawaii averaged the same number of points in home games and away from home (67.4) last year.
  • In 2022-23, the Rainbow Warriors surrendered 59.7 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 65.1.
  • At home, Hawaii made 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.0) than on the road (6.8). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to on the road (34.5%).

Hawaii Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Georgia Tech L 73-68 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 TCU L 65-51 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/31/2023 CSU Fullerton L 63-61 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/4/2024 @ CSU Bakersfield - Icardo Center
1/6/2024 @ CSU Northridge - Matadome
1/12/2024 UC Irvine - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

