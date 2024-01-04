How to Watch Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:19 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-5, 0-1 Big West) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-8, 0-2 Big West) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Icardo Center. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Hawaii Stats Insights
- This season, the Rainbow Warriors have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents have hit.
- In games Hawaii shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Roadrunners sit at 253rd.
- The 73.2 points per game the Rainbow Warriors put up are just 2.5 more points than the Roadrunners give up (70.7).
- Hawaii has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 70.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Hawaii averaged the same number of points in home games and away from home (67.4) last year.
- In 2022-23, the Rainbow Warriors surrendered 59.7 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 65.1.
- At home, Hawaii made 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.0) than on the road (6.8). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to on the road (34.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hawaii Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Georgia Tech
|L 73-68
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|TCU
|L 65-51
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/31/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|L 63-61
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/4/2024
|@ CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Icardo Center
|1/6/2024
|@ CSU Northridge
|-
|Matadome
|1/12/2024
|UC Irvine
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.