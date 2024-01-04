The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-5, 0-1 Big West) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-8, 0-2 Big West) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Icardo Center. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California

Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California TV: ESPN+

Hawaii Stats Insights

This season, the Rainbow Warriors have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents have hit.

In games Hawaii shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Roadrunners sit at 253rd.

The 73.2 points per game the Rainbow Warriors put up are just 2.5 more points than the Roadrunners give up (70.7).

Hawaii has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 70.7 points.

Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Hawaii averaged the same number of points in home games and away from home (67.4) last year.

In 2022-23, the Rainbow Warriors surrendered 59.7 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 65.1.

At home, Hawaii made 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.0) than on the road (6.8). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to on the road (34.5%).

Hawaii Upcoming Schedule