Thursday's game at Icardo Center has the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-5, 0-1 Big West) going head to head against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-8, 0-2 Big West) at 10:00 PM ET on January 4. Our computer prediction projects a 74-66 win for Hawaii.

The matchup has no set line.

Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bakersfield, California

Bakersfield, California Venue: Icardo Center

Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 74, CSU Bakersfield 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield

Computer Predicted Spread: Hawaii (-8.6)

Hawaii (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 139.6

CSU Bakersfield's record against the spread so far this season is 4-6-0, while Hawaii's is 2-7-0. The Roadrunners have an 8-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Rainbow Warriors have a record of 5-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. CSU Bakersfield is 4-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its past 10 games, while Hawaii has gone 2-7 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

Hawaii Performance Insights

The Rainbow Warriors have a +91 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.0 points per game. They're putting up 73.2 points per game, 225th in college basketball, and are giving up 66.2 per contest to rank 76th in college basketball.

Hawaii records 35.0 rebounds per game (248th in college basketball) while conceding 33.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.7 boards per game.

Hawaii makes 8.0 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball), 3.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 33.4% from deep (189th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.1%.

Hawaii has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (160th in college basketball) while forcing 11.7 (212th in college basketball).

