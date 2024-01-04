The Los Angeles Kings, including Drew Doughty, are in action Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Doughty's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Drew Doughty vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Doughty Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Doughty has a plus-minus rating of +12, while averaging 25:56 on the ice per game.

In six of 34 games this year, Doughty has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Doughty has a point in 15 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points four times.

In 10 of 34 games this season, Doughty has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Doughty's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Doughty going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Doughty Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 34 Games 2 19 Points 2 7 Goals 0 12 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.