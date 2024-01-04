The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: Frost Bank Center

Bucks vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 125 - Spurs 114

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 9.5)

Bucks (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-10.3)

Bucks (-10.3) Pick OU: Under (249.5)



Under (249.5) Computer Predicted Total: 239.1

The Bucks have had more success against the spread than the Spurs this year, recording an ATS record of 15-19-0, compared to the 13-20-0 mark of the Spurs.

As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, San Antonio is 5-7 against the spread compared to the 3-7 ATS record Milwaukee racks up as a 9.5-point favorite.

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 64.7% of the time this season (22 out of 34), which is more often than San Antonio's games have (21 out of 33).

The Bucks have a .727 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (24-9) this season while the Spurs have a .125 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-28).

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks have a top-five offense this year, ranking second-best in the league with 124.8 points per game. On defense, they rank 24th with 119.7 points allowed per contest.

Milwaukee is 11th in the NBA with 44.5 rebounds per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 20th with 44 rebounds allowed per game.

So far this year, the Bucks rank 12th in the league in assists, averaging 26.4 per game.

Milwaukee, who ranks 15th in the league with 13 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.5 turnovers per contest, which is third-worst in the NBA.

The Bucks are draining 14.3 treys per game (seventh-ranked in league). They own a 38% shooting percentage (sixth-ranked) from downtown.

Spurs Performance Insights

The Spurs are the fifth-worst squad in the NBA in points scored (110.9 per game) and fourth-worst in points allowed (122.8).

In 2023-24, San Antonio is 22nd in the NBA in rebounds (43 per game) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (46.8).

At 29 assists per game, the Spurs are fourth-best in the league.

In 2023-24, San Antonio is third-worst in the league in turnovers committed (15 per game) and 19th in turnovers forced (12.9).

The Spurs are 14th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.7 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (34.2%).

