Big West Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:22 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are five games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature Big West squads. That includes the Cal Poly Mustangs versus the Long Beach State Beach.
Big West Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UC Riverside Highlanders at UC Davis Aggies
|9:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|-
|UCSB Gauchos at UCSD Tritons
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|-
|Cal Poly Mustangs at Long Beach State Beach
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|-
|UC Irvine Anteaters at CSU Fullerton Titans
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|-
|CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine
|11:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|Spectrum Hawaii OC16
