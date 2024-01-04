Big West teams will hit the court in five games on Thursday's college basketball slate. That includes the CSU Fullerton Titans taking on the UC Irvine Anteaters at Bren Events Center.

Big West Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV UC Davis Aggies at UC Riverside Highlanders 10:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) CSU Fullerton Titans at UC Irvine Anteaters 10:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Long Beach State Beach at Cal Poly Mustangs 10:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UCSD Tritons at UCSB Gauchos 10:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners 10:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

