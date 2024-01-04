Ben Shelton meets Fabian Marozsan to begin play in the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand (in the round of 16). In his most recent tournament (the ATP Brisbane, Australia Men Singles 2024), he was eliminated by Roman Safiullin in the round of 32. At +550, Shelton has the second-best odds to win this tournament at ASB Tennis Centre.

Shelton at the 2024 ASB Classic

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: January 5-13

ASB Tennis Centre Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Shelton's Next Match

In his opener at the ASB Classic, on Tuesday, January 9 (at 6:00 PM ET) in the round of 16, Shelton will face Marozsan.

Ben Shelton Grand Slam Odds

Australian Open odds to win: +2500

ASB Classic odds to win: +550

Shelton Stats

Shelton most recently played on December 31, 2023, a 3-6, 7-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 39-ranked Safiullin in the Round of 32 of the ATP Brisbane, Australia Men Singles 2024.

In 26 tournaments over the past 12 months, Shelton has gone 25-25 and has won one title.

On hard courts over the past year, Shelton has gone 21-15 and has won one title.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Shelton has played 50 matches and 29.4 games per match.

In his 36 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Shelton has averaged 29.4 games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Shelton has won 82.5% of his games on serve, and 17.9% on return.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Shelton has won 84.2% of his games on serve and 18.6% on return.

