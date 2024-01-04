Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings will be in action on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. Does a bet on Kopitar intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anze Kopitar vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

Kopitar's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:24 per game on the ice, is +16.

Kopitar has scored a goal in 13 of 34 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 25 of 34 games this season, Kopitar has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Kopitar has an assist in 17 of 34 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Kopitar hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Kopitar has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Red Wings

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 131 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 34 Games 2 34 Points 2 14 Goals 1 20 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.