When the Los Angeles Kings take on the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Anze Kopitar score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Anze Kopitar score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Kopitar stats and insights

Kopitar has scored in 13 of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 20.3% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 131 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Kopitar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:17 Home L 3-0 12/30/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 21:08 Home L 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 19:38 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:50 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 2 0 2 20:46 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:58 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 16:12 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 20:49 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 1 1 0 21:42 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:41 Away L 4-1

Kings vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

