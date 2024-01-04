Will Anze Kopitar Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on January 4?
When the Los Angeles Kings take on the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Anze Kopitar score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Anze Kopitar score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Kopitar stats and insights
- Kopitar has scored in 13 of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
- He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 20.3% of them.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 131 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Kopitar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|21:08
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|19:38
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|20:46
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/19/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|16:12
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/16/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|20:49
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/13/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|21:42
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:41
|Away
|L 4-1
Kings vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
