Will Alex Laferriere light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings play the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Alex Laferriere score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Laferriere stats and insights

In five of 33 games this season, Laferriere has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

Laferriere has zero points on the power play.

Laferriere averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Laferriere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:33 Home L 3-0 12/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:09 Home L 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:39 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:34 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 1 1 0 9:28 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:22 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 15:39 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:06 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 1 1 0 13:26 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:04 Away L 4-1

Kings vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

