Adrian Kempe will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Detroit Red Wings meet at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Fancy a wager on Kempe? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adrian Kempe vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kempe Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Kempe has averaged 18:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +17.

Kempe has netted a goal in a game 11 times this year in 34 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kempe has a point in 23 games this year (out of 34), including multiple points 10 times.

Kempe has an assist in 17 of 34 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Kempe goes over his points over/under is 64.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Kempe going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kempe Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 131 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 34 Games 2 33 Points 3 12 Goals 1 21 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.