The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings is set for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Adrian Kempe find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Kempe stats and insights

Kempe has scored in 11 of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.

On the power play he has one goal, plus eight assists.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 131 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Kempe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:21 Home L 3-0 12/30/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 19:06 Home L 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 19:09 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 16:04 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:00 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:50 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:47 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:46 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:09 Away L 4-1

Kings vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

