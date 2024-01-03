Will Urho Vaakanainen score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Urho Vaakanainen score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Vaakanainen stats and insights

Vaakanainen is yet to score through 28 games this season.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Vaakanainen has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 117 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Vaakanainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 7-2 12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:33 Home L 2-0 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:05 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:45 Home L 3-2 12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 12:20 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:45 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:41 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:47 Home L 4-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.