On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Trevor Zegras going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Trevor Zegras score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zegras stats and insights

In two of 16 games this season, Zegras has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Maple Leafs.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 117 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have three shutouts, and they average 20.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zegras recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:10 Home L 7-2 12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:37 Home L 2-0 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:40 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 18:32 Home L 3-2 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:49 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:26 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:55 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:48 Away W 4-3 10/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 17:02 Away W 7-4 10/26/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:49 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.