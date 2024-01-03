The Los Angeles Lakers, Taurean Prince included, face the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Prince, in his previous game (December 31 loss against the Pelicans), put up 15 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Below we will dive into Prince's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.9 12.2 Rebounds 3.5 2.8 3.5 Assists 2.5 1.9 2.6 PRA -- 14.6 18.3 PR -- 12.7 15.7 3PM 2.5 2.1 3.2



Taurean Prince Insights vs. the Heat

Prince is responsible for taking 8.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

He's taken 5.5 threes per game, or 16.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the eighth-best defensive team in the league, giving up 112 points per game.

The Heat are the fifth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 42.1 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Heat have given up 26.7 per contest, 17th in the NBA.

Giving up 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

Taurean Prince vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 34 9 3 2 1 0 2

