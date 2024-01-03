The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs is set for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Strome light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Strome stats and insights

In three of 35 games this season, Strome has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.

On the power play, Strome has accumulated one goal and four assists.

He has a 4.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 117 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 12:36 Home L 7-2 12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 2-0 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:20 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:17 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:15 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:00 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:09 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:12 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 5:31 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.