Will Pavel Mintyukov Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on January 3?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Pavel Mintyukov a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Mintyukov stats and insights
- In two of 36 games this season, Mintyukov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 3.5% of them.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 117 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Mintyukov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Home
|L 7-2
|12/29/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Home
|L 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|16:35
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|14:35
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|18:20
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:37
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Home
|L 4-2
Ducks vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
