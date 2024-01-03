When the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Mason McTavish light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

McTavish stats and insights

In eight of 29 games this season, McTavish has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

On the power play, McTavish has accumulated two goals and four assists.

McTavish's shooting percentage is 13.7%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 117 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have three shutouts, and they average 20.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

McTavish recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:20 Home L 7-2 12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:09 Home L 2-0 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 3 0 3 16:35 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:08 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 3-0 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 2:33 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 16:46 Home L 5-2

Ducks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

