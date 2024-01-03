The Toronto Maple Leafs (18-10-7), coming off a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings, visit the Anaheim Ducks (13-23) at Honda Center on Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW. The Ducks were defeated by the Edmonton Oilers 7-2 in their last game.

The Ducks' offense has totaled 24 goals during their last 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 32 goals. They have recorded 30 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored five goals (16.7%). They are 3-7-0 over those games.

Before watching this matchup, here is a peek at which club we pick to come out on top in Wednesday's action on the ice.

Ducks vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final tally of Maple Leafs 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-190)

Maple Leafs (-190) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Ducks vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks (13-23 overall) have posted a record of 4-0-4 in games that have gone to OT this season.

In the 15 games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.

This season the Ducks registered only one goal in seven games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win all eight games this season when it scored two goals.

The Ducks have scored more than two goals in 17 games, earning 26 points from those contests.

This season, Anaheim has scored a single power-play goal in 13 games and registered eight points with a record of 4-9-0.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Anaheim has posted a record of 2-10-0 (four points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents 20 times this season, and earned 20 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 6th 3.51 Goals Scored 2.56 29th 22nd 3.34 Goals Allowed 3.39 24th 7th 32.4 Shots 29.2 25th 23rd 31.8 Shots Allowed 32 27th 7th 24.76% Power Play % 20.18% 17th 21st 78.3% Penalty Kill % 80.12% 16th

Ducks vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

