LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers take the court versus the Miami Heat at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 129-109 loss to the Pelicans (his most recent action) James posted 34 points and eight assists.

Now let's examine James' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 25.3 26.9 Rebounds 7.5 7.5 6.9 Assists 8.5 7.4 9.1 PRA -- 40.2 42.9 PR -- 32.8 33.8 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.4



LeBron James Insights vs. the Heat

James has taken 17.8 shots per game this season and made 9.4 per game, which account for 18.0% and 19.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 17.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per contest.

Allowing 112 points per game, the Heat are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Heat are the fifth-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Heat are 17th in the NBA, allowing 26.7 per game.

The Heat are the 19th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.5 made 3-pointers per game.

LeBron James vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 37 30 4 3 0 3 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.