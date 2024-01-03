Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo are two players to watch when the Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) and the Miami Heat (19-14) go head to head at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday. Tip-off is slated for 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSUN

ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers lost their most recent game to the Pelicans, 129-109, on Sunday. LeBron James was their leading scorer with 34 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 34 5 8 0 1 3 Austin Reaves 20 2 9 1 1 1 Anthony Davis 20 10 3 0 5 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis averages 25.3 points, 12.3 boards and 3.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 2.6 blocks (fifth in NBA).

James' numbers on the season are 25.3 points, 7.5 boards and 7.4 assists per contest, shooting 53% from the field and 39.5% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Austin Reaves puts up 15 points, 4.4 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

D'Angelo Russell posts 14.8 points, 2.9 boards and 6.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Taurean Prince posts 9.9 points, 2.8 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Watch Davis, Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 26.4 10.5 3.4 1.4 2.1 0.8 LeBron James 20.6 5.6 7.4 0.9 0.6 1.7 Austin Reaves 16.5 3.7 5.2 0.8 0.2 2 Taurean Prince 12.2 3.5 2.6 1.4 0.8 3.2 Rui Hachimura 12.3 3.8 1 0.6 0.2 1

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.