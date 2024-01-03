Anthony Davis, Top Lakers Players to Watch vs. the Heat - January 3
Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo are two players to watch when the Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) and the Miami Heat (19-14) go head to head at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday. Tip-off is slated for 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Heat
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSUN
Lakers' Last Game
The Lakers lost their most recent game to the Pelicans, 129-109, on Sunday. LeBron James was their leading scorer with 34 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|LeBron James
|34
|5
|8
|0
|1
|3
|Austin Reaves
|20
|2
|9
|1
|1
|1
|Anthony Davis
|20
|10
|3
|0
|5
|0
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis averages 25.3 points, 12.3 boards and 3.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 2.6 blocks (fifth in NBA).
- James' numbers on the season are 25.3 points, 7.5 boards and 7.4 assists per contest, shooting 53% from the field and 39.5% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Austin Reaves puts up 15 points, 4.4 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- D'Angelo Russell posts 14.8 points, 2.9 boards and 6.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Taurean Prince posts 9.9 points, 2.8 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|26.4
|10.5
|3.4
|1.4
|2.1
|0.8
|LeBron James
|20.6
|5.6
|7.4
|0.9
|0.6
|1.7
|Austin Reaves
|16.5
|3.7
|5.2
|0.8
|0.2
|2
|Taurean Prince
|12.2
|3.5
|2.6
|1.4
|0.8
|3.2
|Rui Hachimura
|12.3
|3.8
|1
|0.6
|0.2
|1
