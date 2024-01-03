Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo and others in the Los Angeles Lakers-Miami Heat matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -122) 12.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +114) 0.5 (Over: +138)

Davis has put up 25.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 3.2 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has grabbed 12.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (12.5).

Davis' year-long assist average -- 3.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Davis' 0.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: +102) 8.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: +140)

The 27.5-point prop bet set for LeBron James on Wednesday is 2.2 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebound average -- 7.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Wednesday.

James has picked up 7.4 assists per game, 1.1 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (8.5).

He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -102) 10.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +120)

Wednesday's prop bet for Adebayo is 22.5 points, 0.5 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 10.4 -- is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Adebayo has dished out four assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Jaime Jaquez Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: +142)

Jaime Jaquez's 13.7 points per game average is 2.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Jaquez has averaged 2.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).

Jaquez's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

