How to Watch the Lakers vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:34 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) take on the Miami Heat (19-14) on January 3, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Heat.
Lakers vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Lakers vs Heat Additional Info
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 48.1% the Heat allow to opponents.
- In games Los Angeles shoots better than 48.1% from the field, it is 13-5 overall.
- The Lakers are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 26th.
- The 114.2 points per game the Lakers average are only 2.2 more points than the Heat give up (112).
- Los Angeles has an 11-4 record when scoring more than 112 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Lakers are averaging 2.6 more points per game (115.7) than they are on the road (113.1).
- Los Angeles gives up 107.5 points per game at home this season, compared to 120.4 away from home.
- The Lakers are making 10.9 threes per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 0.8% points better than they're averaging away from home (10.8 threes per game, 35.4% three-point percentage).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Cameron Reddish
|Questionable
|Groin
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Rui Hachimura
|Out
|Calf
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Illness
|D'Angelo Russell
|Out
|Tailbone
