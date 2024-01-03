The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) take on the Miami Heat (19-14) on January 3, 2024.

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 48.1% the Heat allow to opponents.

In games Los Angeles shoots better than 48.1% from the field, it is 13-5 overall.

The Lakers are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 26th.

The 114.2 points per game the Lakers average are only 2.2 more points than the Heat give up (112).

Los Angeles has an 11-4 record when scoring more than 112 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Lakers are averaging 2.6 more points per game (115.7) than they are on the road (113.1).

Los Angeles gives up 107.5 points per game at home this season, compared to 120.4 away from home.

The Lakers are making 10.9 threes per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 0.8% points better than they're averaging away from home (10.8 threes per game, 35.4% three-point percentage).

Lakers Injuries