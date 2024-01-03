Lakers vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) square off against the Miami Heat (19-14) as 6.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.
Lakers vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-6.5
|226.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- In 19 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 226.5 total points.
- Los Angeles has an average total of 229 in its outings this year, 2.5 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Lakers are 15-19-0 against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 14, or 66.7%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite eight times this season and won all of those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Lakers.
Lakers vs Heat Additional Info
Lakers vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|19
|55.9%
|114.2
|227.2
|114.7
|226.7
|229.4
|Heat
|13
|39.4%
|113
|227.2
|112
|226.7
|222
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers are 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in their past 10 contests.
- The Lakers have hit the over in eight of their last 10 contests.
- At home, Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread (7-8-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (8-11-0).
- The Lakers score only 2.2 more points per game (114.2) than the Heat allow (112).
- Los Angeles is 9-6 against the spread and 11-4 overall when scoring more than 112 points.
Lakers vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|15-19
|5-3
|18-16
|Heat
|15-18
|3-3
|16-17
Lakers vs. Heat Point Insights
|Lakers
|Heat
|114.2
|113
|17
|21
|9-6
|10-6
|11-4
|13-3
|114.7
|112
|16
|8
|10-5
|12-11
|12-3
|16-7
