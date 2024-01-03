The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) square off against the Miami Heat (19-14) as 6.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Lakers vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -6.5 226.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In 19 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 226.5 total points.

Los Angeles has an average total of 229 in its outings this year, 2.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Lakers are 15-19-0 against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 14, or 66.7%, of those games.

Los Angeles has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite eight times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

Lakers vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 19 55.9% 114.2 227.2 114.7 226.7 229.4 Heat 13 39.4% 113 227.2 112 226.7 222

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers are 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in their past 10 contests.

The Lakers have hit the over in eight of their last 10 contests.

At home, Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread (7-8-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (8-11-0).

The Lakers score only 2.2 more points per game (114.2) than the Heat allow (112).

Los Angeles is 9-6 against the spread and 11-4 overall when scoring more than 112 points.

Lakers vs. Heat Betting Splits

Lakers and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 15-19 5-3 18-16 Heat 15-18 3-3 16-17

Lakers vs. Heat Point Insights

Lakers Heat 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 113 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 9-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-6 11-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-3 114.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 10-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-11 12-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-7

