The Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) square off against the Miami Heat (16-12) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN.

Lakers vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSUN

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis posts 24.4 points, 2.9 assists and 12.5 rebounds per game.

LeBron James averages 25.0 points, 7.8 boards and 7.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell averages 15.3 points, 6.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Austin Reaves averages 15.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.6 boards.

Taurean Prince averages 9.6 points, 2.7 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Jimmy Butler gets the Heat 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 22.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He's making 51.4% of his shots from the floor.

Jaime Jaquez gets the Heat 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while posting 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Duncan Robinson gives the Heat 14.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while averaging 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Heat are getting 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Kyle Lowry this season.

Lakers vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Lakers Heat 113.6 Points Avg. 112.9 113.9 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 48.4% Field Goal % 47.3% 34.7% Three Point % 39.4%

