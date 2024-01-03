Lakers vs. Heat January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:17 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) square off against the Miami Heat (16-12) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN.
Lakers vs. Heat Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSUN
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis posts 24.4 points, 2.9 assists and 12.5 rebounds per game.
- LeBron James averages 25.0 points, 7.8 boards and 7.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.
- D'Angelo Russell averages 15.3 points, 6.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.
- Austin Reaves averages 15.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.6 boards.
- Taurean Prince averages 9.6 points, 2.7 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Jimmy Butler gets the Heat 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Bam Adebayo is averaging 22.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He's making 51.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Jaime Jaquez gets the Heat 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while posting 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Duncan Robinson gives the Heat 14.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while averaging 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Heat are getting 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Kyle Lowry this season.
Lakers vs. Heat Stat Comparison
|Lakers
|Heat
|113.6
|Points Avg.
|112.9
|113.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.8
|48.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|34.7%
|Three Point %
|39.4%
