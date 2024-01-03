The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) hit the court against the Miami Heat (19-14) as 6.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN.

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 115 - Heat 112

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 6.5)

Heat (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-3.1)

Lakers (-3.1) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.0

The Heat's .455 ATS win percentage (15-18-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .441 mark (15-19-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Los Angeles (5-3) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (62.5%) than Miami (3-3) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (50%).

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.9% of the time this season (18 out of 34), which is more often than Miami's games have (16 out of 33).

The Lakers have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-7) this season while the Heat have a .357 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-9).

Lakers Performance Insights

With 114.2 points per game on offense, the Lakers rank 17th in the NBA. At the other end of the court, they cede 114.7 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

Los Angeles is grabbing 43.6 rebounds per game (18th-ranked in league). It is allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest (23rd-ranked).

The Lakers are delivering 27.4 dimes per game, which ranks them ninth in the NBA in 2023-24.

Los Angeles is averaging 13.4 turnovers per game (20th-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 13.1 turnovers per contest (15th-ranked).

The Lakers have struggled to pile up threes, ranking third-worst in the league with 10.9 treys per game. They rank 20th with a 35.7% shooting percentage from downtown this year.

