Jarred Vanderbilt and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates match up versus the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Vanderbilt, in his most recent time out, had four points in a 129-109 loss to the Pelicans.

With prop bets available for Vanderbilt, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jarred Vanderbilt Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 5.5 2.7 Rebounds 5.5 4.0 Assists -- 0.8 PRA -- 7.5 PR -- 6.7



Jarred Vanderbilt Insights vs. the Heat

Vanderbilt is responsible for attempting 1.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 3.5 per game.

Vanderbilt's Lakers average 103.3 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The Heat give up 112 points per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

The Heat are the fifth-ranked team in the league, conceding 42.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Heat are ranked 17th in the NBA, giving up 26.7 per game.

Jarred Vanderbilt vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2022 17 4 5 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.