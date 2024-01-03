The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jamie Drysdale score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jamie Drysdale score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Drysdale stats and insights

Drysdale has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

Drysdale has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 117 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have three shutouts, and they average 20.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

