Will Jamie Drysdale Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on January 3?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jamie Drysdale score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jamie Drysdale score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Drysdale stats and insights
- Drysdale has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
- Drysdale has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 117 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have three shutouts, and they average 20.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.