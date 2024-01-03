Can we count on Jakob Silfverberg finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Silfverberg stats and insights

Silfverberg has scored in one of 35 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Silfverberg has picked up two assists on the power play.

Silfverberg's shooting percentage is 1.9%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 117 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have three shutouts, and they average 20.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Silfverberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:54 Home L 7-2 12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:42 Home L 2-0 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 7:19 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:05 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:38 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:04 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:29 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:14 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:58 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 1 0 1 11:07 Home L 4-2

Ducks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

