Will Jackson LaCombe find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

LaCombe stats and insights

LaCombe is yet to score through 34 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Maple Leafs.

LaCombe has no points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 117 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

LaCombe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:39 Home L 2-0 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:32 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:07 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:55 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 1 0 1 21:18 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:02 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:50 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:36 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:41 Away L 1-0

Ducks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.