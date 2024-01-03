In the upcoming tilt versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Ilya Lyubushkin to light the lamp for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)

Lyubushkin stats and insights

Lyubushkin is yet to score through 36 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

Lyubushkin has no points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 117 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Lyubushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 7-2 12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 2-0 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 18:20 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:46 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:07 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:46 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:43 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:20 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:51 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:55 Home L 4-2

Ducks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

