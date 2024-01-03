Should you bet on Frank Vatrano to score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet up on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Vatrano stats and insights

In 12 of 36 games this season, Vatrano has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Maple Leafs.

He has six goals on the power play, and also three assists.

Vatrano's shooting percentage is 13.8%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 117 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have three shutouts, and they average 20.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Vatrano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:04 Home L 7-2 12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:49 Home L 2-0 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:01 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:15 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:07 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:34 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.