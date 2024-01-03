Top Player Prop Bets for Ducks vs. Maple Leafs on January 3, 2024
Player prop bet options for William Nylander, Frank Vatrano and others are listed when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 9:00 PM ET).
Ducks vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ducks vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Vatrano has scored 17 goals (0.5 per game) and put up nine assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Anaheim offense with 26 total points (0.7 per game). He takes 3.4 shots per game, shooting 13.8%.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
Mason McTavish Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Mason McTavish has helped lead the offense for Anaheim this season with 10 goals and 14 assists.
McTavish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 27
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Nylander is Toronto's top contributor with 50 points. He has 19 goals and 31 assists this season.
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Jan. 2
|2
|0
|2
|6
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 29
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 23
|1
|2
|3
|2
Auston Matthews Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Auston Matthews has 44 points (1.3 per game), scoring 29 goals and adding 15 assists.
Matthews Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 29
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 23
|2
|1
|3
|5
