Player prop bet options for William Nylander, Frank Vatrano and others are listed when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 9:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ducks vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Vatrano has scored 17 goals (0.5 per game) and put up nine assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Anaheim offense with 26 total points (0.7 per game). He takes 3.4 shots per game, shooting 13.8%.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Dec. 31 1 0 1 4 vs. Coyotes Dec. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 27 1 0 1 1 vs. Kraken Dec. 23 1 0 1 4 vs. Flames Dec. 21 0 0 0 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Mason McTavish has helped lead the offense for Anaheim this season with 10 goals and 14 assists.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Dec. 31 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 27 0 3 3 3 vs. Kraken Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Flames Dec. 21 0 0 0 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Nylander is Toronto's top contributor with 50 points. He has 19 goals and 31 assists this season.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Jan. 2 2 0 2 6 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 30 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 29 1 1 2 2 vs. Senators Dec. 27 0 1 1 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 23 1 2 3 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Auston Matthews has 44 points (1.3 per game), scoring 29 goals and adding 15 assists.

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Jan. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 30 0 0 0 5 at Blue Jackets Dec. 29 1 1 2 4 vs. Senators Dec. 27 0 1 1 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 23 2 1 3 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.