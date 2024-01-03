The Toronto Maple Leafs (18-10-7) and Anaheim Ducks (13-23) meet at Honda Center on Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW. The Maple Leafs knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 in their most recent outing, while the Ducks are coming off a 7-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Ducks vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-190) Ducks (+155) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have won 11, or 35.5%, of the 31 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Anaheim has entered 22 games this season as an underdog by +155 or more and is 7-15 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Ducks, based on the moneyline, is 39.2%.

Anaheim has played 16 games this season with over 6.5 goals.

Ducks vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Ducks vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 123 (8th) Goals 92 (29th) 117 (19th) Goals Allowed 122 (24th) 26 (13th) Power Play Goals 23 (17th) 23 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 32 (28th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

Anaheim possesses a 5-5-0 line versus the spread while finishing 3-7-0 straight up in its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 games, Anaheim has gone over the total four times.

The Ducks have averaged a total of 6.2 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's total of 6.5.

During their past 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are scoring 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.9.

The Ducks' 92 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.

The Ducks have given up 3.4 goals per game, 122 total, which ranks 24th among league teams.

They have a -30 goal differential, which ranks 30th in the league.

