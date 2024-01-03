Ducks vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Toronto Maple Leafs (18-10-7) and Anaheim Ducks (13-23) meet at Honda Center on Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW. The Maple Leafs knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 in their most recent outing, while the Ducks are coming off a 7-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
Ducks vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Maple Leafs (-190)
|Ducks (+155)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks have won 11, or 35.5%, of the 31 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Anaheim has entered 22 games this season as an underdog by +155 or more and is 7-15 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Ducks, based on the moneyline, is 39.2%.
- Anaheim has played 16 games this season with over 6.5 goals.
Ducks vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Ducks vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|123 (8th)
|Goals
|92 (29th)
|117 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|122 (24th)
|26 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|23 (17th)
|23 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|32 (28th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- Anaheim possesses a 5-5-0 line versus the spread while finishing 3-7-0 straight up in its last 10 contests.
- In its past 10 games, Anaheim has gone over the total four times.
- The Ducks have averaged a total of 6.2 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's total of 6.5.
- During their past 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are scoring 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.9.
- The Ducks' 92 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.
- The Ducks have given up 3.4 goals per game, 122 total, which ranks 24th among league teams.
- They have a -30 goal differential, which ranks 30th in the league.
