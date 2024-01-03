When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday (beginning at 9:00 PM ET), William Nylander and Frank Vatrano will be among the best players to watch.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Ducks vs. Maple Leafs Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks Players to Watch

Vatrano is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 26 points (0.7 per game), as he has scored 17 goals and nine assists in 36 games (playing 18:10 per game).

Mason McTavish's 24 points this season, including 10 goals and 14 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Anaheim.

This season, Troy Terry has scored nine goals and contributed 13 assists for Anaheim, giving him a point total of 22.

In the crease, Lukas Dostal has a 6-8-0 record this season, with an .893 save percentage (52nd in the league). In 15 games, he has 410 saves, and has given up 49 goals (3.6 goals against average).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Maple Leafs Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Toronto, Nylander has 50 points in 35 games (19 goals, 31 assists).

Auston Matthews has chipped in with 44 points (29 goals, 15 assists).

Mitchell Marner has posted 14 goals and 23 assists for Toronto.

Martin Jones' record is 5-3-0. He has conceded 18 goals (2.4 goals against average) and racked up 226 saves with a .926% save percentage (fifth-best in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 6th 3.51 Goals Scored 2.56 29th 22nd 3.34 Goals Allowed 3.39 24th 7th 32.4 Shots 29.2 25th 23rd 31.8 Shots Allowed 32 27th 7th 24.76% Power Play % 20.18% 17th 21st 78.3% Penalty Kill % 80.12% 16th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.