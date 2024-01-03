Wednesday's NHL matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs (18-10-7) and the Anaheim Ducks (13-23) at Honda Center sees the Maple Leafs as big road favorites (-190 moneyline odds to win) against the Ducks (+155). The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.

Ducks vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Ducks vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Toronto's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 20 times.

The Maple Leafs have gone 14-13 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

This season the Ducks have 11 wins in the 31 games in which they've been an underdog.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter, Toronto has put together a 2-5 record (winning just 28.6% of its games).

Anaheim is 7-15 when it is the underdog by +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Ducks Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Mason McTavish 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-115) 2.5 (+110) Trevor Zegras 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-118) 2.5 (+105) Frank Vatrano 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (-111) 2.5 (-154)

Ducks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 5-5 6-4-0 6.7 4.00 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 4.00 3.40 8 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 5-5 4-4-2 6.2 2.40 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.40 3.20 5 16.7% Record as ML Favorite 1-4 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4

