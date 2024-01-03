How to Watch the Ducks vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a win last time out, the Toronto Maple Leafs will visit the Anaheim Ducks (who lost their most recent game) on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.
Catch the action on ESPN+ and BSW as the Maple Leafs try to take down the Ducks.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Ducks vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks have conceded 122 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- The Ducks have 92 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Ducks have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Ducks have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that time.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|36
|17
|9
|26
|12
|18
|42.9%
|Mason McTavish
|29
|10
|14
|24
|9
|9
|56.1%
|Troy Terry
|35
|9
|13
|22
|26
|23
|50%
|Ryan Strome
|35
|3
|17
|20
|20
|15
|42.8%
|Adam Henrique
|35
|10
|9
|19
|4
|16
|53.8%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs rank 19th in goals against, allowing 117 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.
- The Maple Leafs' 123 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Maple Leafs are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 40 goals during that stretch.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|35
|19
|31
|50
|19
|37
|37.5%
|Auston Matthews
|34
|29
|15
|44
|19
|36
|51.4%
|Mitchell Marner
|35
|14
|23
|37
|24
|29
|20%
|John Tavares
|35
|11
|21
|32
|21
|18
|60.5%
|Morgan Rielly
|35
|4
|23
|27
|33
|13
|-
