Coming off a win last time out, the Toronto Maple Leafs will visit the Anaheim Ducks (who lost their most recent game) on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have conceded 122 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the NHL.

The Ducks have 92 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Ducks have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Ducks have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Frank Vatrano 36 17 9 26 12 18 42.9% Mason McTavish 29 10 14 24 9 9 56.1% Troy Terry 35 9 13 22 26 23 50% Ryan Strome 35 3 17 20 20 15 42.8% Adam Henrique 35 10 9 19 4 16 53.8%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs rank 19th in goals against, allowing 117 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.

The Maple Leafs' 123 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Maple Leafs are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 40 goals during that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players