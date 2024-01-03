Ducks vs. Maple Leafs Injury Report Today - January 3
As they ready for a Wednesday, January 3 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs (18-10-7) at Honda Center, which begins at 9:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks (13-23) are dealing with three players on the injury report.
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Leo Carlsson
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Troy Terry
|RW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Murray
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Joseph Woll
|G
|Out
|Ankle
|John Klingberg
|D
|Out For Season
|Hip
|Jake Muzzin
|D
|Out For Season
|Back
Ducks vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Arena: Honda Center
Ducks Season Insights
- The Ducks' 92 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.
- Anaheim's total of 122 goals allowed (3.4 per game) ranks 24th in the NHL.
- Their -30 goal differential is 30th in the league.
Maple Leafs Season Insights
- Toronto has scored the eighth-most goals in the NHL (123 total, 3.5 per game).
- Their +6 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
Ducks vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-210)
|Ducks (+170)
|7
