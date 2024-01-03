As they ready for a Wednesday, January 3 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs (18-10-7) at Honda Center, which begins at 9:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks (13-23) are dealing with three players on the injury report.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Leo Carlsson C Out Lower Body Troy Terry RW Questionable Upper Body

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Murray G Out Hip Joseph Woll G Out Ankle John Klingberg D Out For Season Hip Jake Muzzin D Out For Season Back

Ducks vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks' 92 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.

Anaheim's total of 122 goals allowed (3.4 per game) ranks 24th in the NHL.

Their -30 goal differential is 30th in the league.

Maple Leafs Season Insights

Toronto has scored the eighth-most goals in the NHL (123 total, 3.5 per game).

Their +6 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

Ducks vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-210) Ducks (+170) 7

