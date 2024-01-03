Cameron Reddish's Los Angeles Lakers take on the Miami Heat at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Reddish, in his last action, had four points and four assists in a 108-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

In this piece we'll examine Reddish's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cameron Reddish Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.8 6.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 2.6 Assists -- 1.6 2.4 PRA -- 11 11.5 PR -- 9.4 9.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Reddish's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cameron Reddish Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Reddish has made 2.4 shots per game, which adds up to 4.4% of his team's total makes.

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are eighth in the NBA, allowing 112 points per contest.

On the glass, the Heat have given up 42.1 rebounds per game, which puts them fifth in the NBA.

Conceding 26.7 assists per game, the Heat are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cameron Reddish vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 29 7 4 2 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.