In the upcoming contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Brock McGinn to score a goal for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

McGinn stats and insights

In one of 16 games this season, McGinn scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

McGinn has no points on the power play.

McGinn averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 117 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

McGinn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 7-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 8:02 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:54 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:14 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:03 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:06 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:47 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:34 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:29 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:59 Home W 4-3 SO

Ducks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

