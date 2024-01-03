Will Brett Leason Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on January 3?
When the Anaheim Ducks take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Brett Leason light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Leason stats and insights
- In five of 32 games this season, Leason has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Leason has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 117 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Leason recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|L 7-2
|12/29/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Home
|L 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|2
|0
|15:51
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|11:55
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|14:38
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|13:28
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Home
|L 4-2
Ducks vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
