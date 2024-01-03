Austin Reaves NBA Player Preview vs. the Heat - January 3
Austin Reaves and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers will be matching up versus the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
In this piece we'll examine Reaves' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|16.5
|15.0
|16.5
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.4
|3.7
|Assists
|5.5
|4.9
|5.2
|PRA
|--
|24.3
|25.4
|PR
|--
|19.4
|20.2
|3PM
|1.5
|1.6
|2.0
Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, he's put up 12.3% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.0 per contest.
- He's made 1.6 threes per game, or 14.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Reaves' Lakers average 103.3 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.6 possessions per contest.
- The Heat allow 112 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.
- The Heat give up 42.1 rebounds per contest, ranking fifth in the NBA.
- The Heat are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.7 assists per game.
- Giving up 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.
Austin Reaves vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/6/2023
|40
|23
|10
|9
|3
|0
|1
