Austin Reaves and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers will be matching up versus the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 31, Reaves produced 20 points and nine assists in a 129-109 loss against the Pelicans.

In this piece we'll examine Reaves' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.0 16.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.4 3.7 Assists 5.5 4.9 5.2 PRA -- 24.3 25.4 PR -- 19.4 20.2 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.0



Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 12.3% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.0 per contest.

He's made 1.6 threes per game, or 14.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Reaves' Lakers average 103.3 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The Heat allow 112 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat give up 42.1 rebounds per contest, ranking fifth in the NBA.

The Heat are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.7 assists per game.

Giving up 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Austin Reaves vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 40 23 10 9 3 0 1

