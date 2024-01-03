The Miami Heat (19-14) visit Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, January 3. It starts at 10:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info

Anthony Davis vs. Bam Adebayo Fantasy Comparison

Stat Anthony Davis Bam Adebayo Total Fantasy Pts 1561 969 Fantasy Pts Per Game 50.4 42.1 Fantasy Rank 6 -

Anthony Davis vs. Bam Adebayo Insights

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Davis is posting 25.3 points, 3.2 assists and 12.3 boards per contest.

The Lakers average 114.2 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 114.7 per contest (16th in the NBA). They have a -17 scoring differential overall.

Los Angeles loses the rebound battle by 1.1 boards on average. it records 43.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 17th in the league, while its opponents pull down 44.7 per outing.

The Lakers hit 3.2 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.9 (28th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.1.

Los Angeles has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (20th in NBA play) while forcing 13.1 (16th in the league).

Bam Adebayo & the Heat

Bam Adebayo's averages for the season are 22 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4 assists, making 50.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat have a +33 scoring differential, putting up 113 points per game (21st in league) and giving up 112 (eighth in NBA).

Miami averages 41.4 rebounds per game (26th in league), compared to the 42.1 of its opponents.

The Heat connect on 12.8 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) at a 38.8% rate (second-best in NBA), compared to the 13.5 their opponents make, shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc.

Miami has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.5 per game (eighth in NBA) while forcing 13.8 (ninth in league).

Anthony Davis vs. Bam Adebayo Advanced Stats

Stat Anthony Davis Bam Adebayo Plus/Minus Per Game 0 -0.9 Usage Percentage 27.3% 28.2% True Shooting Pct 61.7% 57.4% Total Rebound Pct 18.9% 17.2% Assist Pct 14.8% 19.7%

