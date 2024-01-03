Can we expect Alex Killorn scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Killorn stats and insights

In four of 26 games this season, Killorn has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.

Killorn's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 117 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Killorn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:08 Home L 7-2 12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:00 Home L 2-0 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:45 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:23 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:30 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:33 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 3 1 2 16:56 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:22 Home L 4-2

Ducks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

