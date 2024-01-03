Will Alex Killorn Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on January 3?
Can we expect Alex Killorn scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Killorn stats and insights
- In four of 26 games this season, Killorn has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- Killorn's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have given up 117 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Killorn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|19:08
|Home
|L 7-2
|12/29/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Home
|L 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:23
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:30
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|18:33
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|3
|1
|2
|16:56
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|20:22
|Home
|L 4-2
Ducks vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
