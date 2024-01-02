Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:15 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
There are plenty of exciting matchups on Tuesday's college basketball schedule, including a Michigan State Spartans squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Dayton Flyers vs. UMass Minutewomen
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: William D. Mullins Center
- Location: Amherst, Massachusetts
How to Watch Dayton vs. UMass
- TV: Fubo Sports US
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Dayton Flyers vs. UMass Minutewomen
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: William D. Mullins Center
- Location: Amherst, Massachusetts
How to Watch Dayton vs. UMass
- TV: NESN Plus
Dayton Flyers vs. UMass Minutewomen
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: William D. Mullins Center
- Location: Amherst, Massachusetts
How to Watch Dayton vs. UMass
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
George Mason Patriots vs. Rhode Island Rams
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Thomas F. Ryan Center
- Location: Kingston, Rhode Island
How to Watch George Mason vs. Rhode Island
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTSA Roadrunners vs. East Carolina Pirates
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Minges Coliseum
- Location: Greenville, North Carolina
How to Watch UTSA vs. East Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Davidson Wildcats vs. La Salle Explorers
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Tom Gola Arena
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to Watch Davidson vs. La Salle
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Texas Eagles vs. Temple Owls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Liacouras Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to Watch North Texas vs. Temple
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kennesaw State Owls vs. Mercer Bears
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Hawkins Arena
- Location: Macon, Georgia
How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Mercer
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulane Green Wave vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
How to Watch Tulane vs. Tulsa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Location: Iowa City, Iowa
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Iowa
- TV: Peacock
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.